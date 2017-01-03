Vallejo police release video footage of suspects in pawn shop killing
Police on Tuesday released video surveillance footage of the two suspects wanted in connection to the Dec. 20 robbery and fatal shooting at a Springs Road pawn shop. The footage shows the two robbers who entered Pawn Advantage and fatally shot store owner Timothy Pult, 49, and wounded a 45-year-old employee.
