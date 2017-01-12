Vallejo police release sketch of pawn...

Vallejo police release sketch of pawnshop murder suspect

There are 1 comment on the KRON 4 story from 14 hrs ago, titled Vallejo police release sketch of pawnshop murder suspect. In it, KRON 4 reports that:

Vallejo police on Thursday have released a sketch of one of the two men who murdered a pawnshop owner and injured an employee in December, Sgt. Fabio Rodriguez said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
reaper ben

Vallejo, CA

#1 6 hrs ago
This prick has to go down!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worel seeks to replace Vallejo school board pre... 12 min Anonymous 31
News Squatters escape warehouse fire in Vallejo earl... 1 hr Big Don 9
Vallejo police lieutenant takes San Pablo job 1 hr Big Don 18
Peter Brooks: Another polluter 6 hr molly now 12
from the pages of the local fish wrap 6 hr just say no 1
Vallejo School trustees pull request to change ... 6 hr just say no 7
kamala the idiot 6 hr just say no 5
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,226 • Total comments across all topics: 277,876,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC