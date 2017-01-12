There are on the KRON 4 story from 14 hrs ago, titled Vallejo police release sketch of pawnshop murder suspect. In it, KRON 4 reports that:

Vallejo police on Thursday have released a sketch of one of the two men who murdered a pawnshop owner and injured an employee in December, Sgt. Fabio Rodriguez said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRON 4.