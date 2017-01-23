Vallejo police fatally shoot man duri...

Vallejo police fatally shoot man during fight at house party

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Vallejo police shot and killed a 21-year-old man during a fight at a house party early Monday, officials said. Vallejo police shot and killed a 21-year-old man during a fight at a house party early Monday, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo's second homicide of 2017 is an officer... 52 min Get Dem Outta Here 2
Bay Area rains bring a bumper crop of BIG potholes 56 min Anonymous 1
Trump Huge Inaugural TV Ratings, but Crickets i... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Poll: 74 Percent of Californians Want to End Sa... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Trump's cancellation of Pacific trade deal coul... 1 hr Anonymous 1
California confirms Trump opponent as attorney ... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Jeff Carlson: Forward into the past 1 hr Anonymous 1
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at January 23 at 3:14PM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,806 • Total comments across all topics: 278,199,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC