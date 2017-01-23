Vallejo officer fatally shoots man at...

Vallejo officer fatally shoots man attacking Union City teen with knife

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

A man attacking a 16-year-old Union City boy with a knife outside a party early Monday was fatally shot by an officer, authorities said. The name of the 21-year-old man shot, a Vallejo resident, was not released, nor was the name of the officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Frank Malifrando: Fix downtown, while we still can 3 hr me Sammy 4
News Murderer denied parole for fifth time 7 hr Uncle Hunker 1
News Vallejo police release sketch of pawnshop murde... 7 hr pot belly 6
No tacos today 7 hr Wanglow 4
Vallejo residents react to presidential inaugur... 12 hr Sammie Boy 13
roofiess Xanies bar, Blues, oc's molly Addyis 14 hr W T F 2
No More Marches Starting NOW 15 hr as usual 3
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,603 • Total comments across all topics: 278,195,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC