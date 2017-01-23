Vallejo officer fatally shoots man attacking Union City teen with knife
A man attacking a 16-year-old Union City boy with a knife outside a party early Monday was fatally shot by an officer, authorities said. The name of the 21-year-old man shot, a Vallejo resident, was not released, nor was the name of the officer.
