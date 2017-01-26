Vallejo NAACP branch outlines agenda

The Vallejo Branch of the NAACP announced its goals for 2017, which includes “more outreach to all communities that will strive for equality and justice for all.” The branch's theme for the year is “Breaking the Chains of Injustice as we embrace all of our Communities.” It was also announced that branch meetings will take place at 1 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of the month, at the NAACP office. “It is imperative that NAACP develop programs designed to provide access to the youth of Vallejo in the areas of health, education and development,” according to a branch news release.

