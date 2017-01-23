Vallejo man still in the education trenches at age 88
Adolph “Al” Berenguer, who moved to the Bay Area from the Philippines in 1957 and became a Vallejo teacher in his 20s, is still teaching here as he approaches 90 years of age. Adolph “Al” Berenguer of Vallejo said he plans to die with his boots on, though, since he doesn't wear boots, loafers would probably be more accurate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo's second homicide of 2017 is an officer...
|13 min
|detective sammie
|5
|Vallejo Rent Control Policy Like San Francisco ??? (Feb '12)
|32 min
|Ponderjr
|2
|Bay Area rains bring a bumper crop of BIG potholes
|34 min
|how do they get paid
|3
|Poll: 74 Percent of Californians Want to End Sa...
|36 min
|how do they get paid
|5
|Vallejo City Council to discuss priorities this...
|38 min
|plan this
|3
|Jeff Carlson: Forward into the past
|56 min
|my vallejo first
|9
|Trump's cancellation of Pacific trade deal coul...
|1 hr
|Barnabas
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC