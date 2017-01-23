Vallejo man still in the education trenches at age 88

Adolph “Al” Berenguer, who moved to the Bay Area from the Philippines in 1957 and became a Vallejo teacher in his 20s, is still teaching here as he approaches 90 years of age. Adolph “Al” Berenguer of Vallejo said he plans to die with his boots on, though, since he doesn't wear boots, loafers would probably be more accurate.

