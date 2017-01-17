Vallejo man pleads not guilty to burg...

Vallejo man pleads not guilty to burglary charge

One of three individuals arrested Monday at a local retail store on a felony burglary charge made his first appearance Wednesday in Solano County Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty. Curtis Jensen, 31, of Vallejo, was appointed a public defender and denied release from Solano County Jail because of his outstanding burglary and controlled substance charges stemming from his arrest earlier this week.

