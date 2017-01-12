Vallejo man, four others arrested in ...

Vallejo man, four others arrested in Vacaville probation search

12 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Solano County Sheriff Deputies netted five arrests Wednesday, including one man from Vallejo, after a probation search allegedly yielded a cache of drugs and paraphernalia. Patrol deputies conducted the search on a home in the 5000 block of Maple Road, Vacaville, according to a Solano County Sheriff's Office news release.

