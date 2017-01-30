Vallejo man arrested in liquor store armed robbery
Vallejo police on Sunday, arrested one of three suspects in an armed robbery committed here about a week ago, Lt. Kevin Bartlett said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration order sows confusion, anxie...
|2 min
|what if they lie
|8
|Vallejo's lone synagogue seeks city fee waiver ...
|48 min
|GEE
|12
|SF Archbishop: Church Will Help Illegal Aliens ...
|5 hr
|haters gotta hate
|4
|Bay Area Dems' bids to stop travel ban blocked ...
|5 hr
|poor snowflakes
|3
|Vallejo Together, partners, unveil cityÂ’s new h... (Apr '16)
|14 hr
|Pablothecoyote
|15
|Brown, Lawmakers Differ On 'Middle Class Schola...
|16 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Outrage, support for Trump travel order courses...
|16 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC