Vallejo man acquitted of murder back ...

Vallejo man acquitted of murder back in court

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

A man acquitted of a murder charge last summer was back in Solano County Superior Court Monday – but this time on a felony battery charge. Rewia Beamon III, 28, of Vallejo, appeared out of custody Monday in front of a judge on a single charge of battery causing serious injury to which he pleaded not guilty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo's lone synagogue seeks city fee waiver ... 13 min im no hime 11
Trump's immigration order sows confusion, anxie... 1 hr Anonymous 5
SF Archbishop: Church Will Help Illegal Aliens ... 2 hr haters gotta hate 4
Bay Area Dems' bids to stop travel ban blocked ... 2 hr poor snowflakes 3
Vallejo Together, partners, unveil cityÂ’s new h... (Apr '16) 11 hr Pablothecoyote 15
Brown, Lawmakers Differ On 'Middle Class Schola... 13 hr Anonymous 1
Outrage, support for Trump travel order courses... 13 hr Anonymous 1
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,732 • Total comments across all topics: 278,425,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC