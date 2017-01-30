Vallejo man acquitted of murder back in court
A man acquitted of a murder charge last summer was back in Solano County Superior Court Monday – but this time on a felony battery charge. Rewia Beamon III, 28, of Vallejo, appeared out of custody Monday in front of a judge on a single charge of battery causing serious injury to which he pleaded not guilty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo's lone synagogue seeks city fee waiver ...
|13 min
|im no hime
|11
|Trump's immigration order sows confusion, anxie...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|5
|SF Archbishop: Church Will Help Illegal Aliens ...
|2 hr
|haters gotta hate
|4
|Bay Area Dems' bids to stop travel ban blocked ...
|2 hr
|poor snowflakes
|3
|Vallejo Together, partners, unveil cityÂ’s new h... (Apr '16)
|11 hr
|Pablothecoyote
|15
|Brown, Lawmakers Differ On 'Middle Class Schola...
|13 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Outrage, support for Trump travel order courses...
|13 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC