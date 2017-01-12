Vallejo is nationa s second least rec...

Vallejo is nationa s second least recession-recovered city, new study finds

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Vallejo is the nation's second least recession-recovered city, according to a personal-finance website, which partially blames the city's 2008 bankruptcy for its failure to thrive. At least one Vallejo resident - the head of the chamber of commerce - said the study used obsolete data and therefore arrived at obsolete conclusions, which, he says, do a disservice to the city and could hamper continuing improvement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worel seeks to replace Vallejo school board pre... 30 min PeterPumkinBeater 19
The Economic Impacts of Port Investments 2 hr Anonymous 7
Peter Brooks: Another polluter 4 hr GOB Mailman 7
Vallejo police lieutenant takes San Pablo job 5 hr Wanglow 7
kamala the idiot 5 hr Wanglow 2
Environment and Energy 5 hr GOB Mailman 2
Poll Should NAACP & ACLU Eye Vallejo Ho Hunters? (May '11) 5 hr Anonymous 3
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Solano County was issued at January 12 at 3:41PM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,727 • Total comments across all topics: 277,855,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC