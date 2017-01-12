Vallejo is nationa s second least recession-recovered city, new study finds

Vallejo is the nation's second least recession-recovered city, according to a personal-finance website, which partially blames the city's 2008 bankruptcy for its failure to thrive. At least one Vallejo resident - the head of the chamber of commerce - said the study used obsolete data and therefore arrived at obsolete conclusions, which, he says, do a disservice to the city and could hamper continuing improvement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.