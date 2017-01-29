Vallejo injury crash prompts DUI inve...

Vallejo injury crash prompts DUI investigation

One person is suffering life-threatening injuries after a possible DUI car crash in Vallejo Sunday morning, according to Vallejo Police Department. Around 1:45 a.m., police responded to a two-car collision at Lemon St. and Curtola Pkwy, authorities said.

