Vallejo injury crash prompts DUI investigation
One person is suffering life-threatening injuries after a possible DUI car crash in Vallejo Sunday morning, according to Vallejo Police Department. Around 1:45 a.m., police responded to a two-car collision at Lemon St. and Curtola Pkwy, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
