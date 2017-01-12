Vallejo High School to benefit from MLK workday
Vallejo High School will be the recipient of Rebuilding Together Solano County's 8th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, it was announced this week. Sponsored by Kaiser Permanente, Home Depot, and Recology Vallejo, numerous volunteers on Monday are expected to make improvements to the faculty lounge, clean the auditorium, and perform weeding and other yard work at the high school.
