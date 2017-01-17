Vallejo gallery seeks artwork for upcoming exhibit

The Hub on 350 Georgia Street is looking for new artists to feature in their spring exhibit that begins Feb. 8. Applications must include a cover letter that described the exhibition proposal, contact information and a biography that includes the artist's educational background, experience, vision and direction. The deadline for the application is Jan. 27 and work will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

