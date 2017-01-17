Vallejo gallery honoring LGBT artists
To mark its first anniversary, and create visibility for the LGBT community, along with artists of color, El Comalito Collective on Georgia Street is hosting an exhibition called “I See You.” “I See You' is about creating visibility in our communities through visual representations of love, compassion and vibrancy as well as the traumas and experiences that often make us believe that we are alone,” according to an El Comalito Collective news release.
