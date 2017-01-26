Vallejo commission tentatively scheduled to review project in February
The city's Planning Commission is tentatively scheduled to review a controversial plan to open a marine terminal and cement facility in south Vallejo during a special meeting in late February, a Vallejo official confirmed Wednesday. The special meeting is preliminarily slated for Monday, Feb. 27, said Andrea Ouse, the city's community and economic development director.
