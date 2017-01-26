Vallejo commission tentatively schedu...

Vallejo commission tentatively scheduled to review project in February

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

The city's Planning Commission is tentatively scheduled to review a controversial plan to open a marine terminal and cement facility in south Vallejo during a special meeting in late February, a Vallejo official confirmed Wednesday. The special meeting is preliminarily slated for Monday, Feb. 27, said Andrea Ouse, the city's community and economic development director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parking Lot Sex Annoys Commuters 53 min do do heads 2
News Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th... 2 hr sammie saw it too 18
Exclusive: Trump expected to sign executive ord... 2 hr sammie saw it too 22
News Human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests 8 hr Roudy The Second 6
News Former Vallejo police officer arrested for dome... 18 hr Sid 24
Faraday Claims Tesla-Beating Supercar 19 hr Veronica 9
Poll Vallejo Rent Control Policy Like San Francisco ??? (Feb '12) 21 hr had enough now 10
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,284 • Total comments across all topics: 278,277,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC