Vallejo celebrates year of Fire Rooster
Vallejo Times-Herald reports that:
The year of the Rooster is upon us, and downtown Vallejo was bustling with activity Saturday to welcome in the new year. Entertaining the patrons of the city's weekly farmers market were martial artists from the School of Chinese Martial Arts Hei Long Shou Shu Kung Fu.
#1 3 hrs ago
The Rooster ROCKS!
#2 3 hrs ago
everybody was so high, it was great!
#3 2 hrs ago
Downtown Vallejo is the marijuana district, no doubt about that.
#4 2 hrs ago
I smoked all day what a GREAT event!
