Vallejo animal shelter seeks sandbagging volunteers
There are 2 comments on the Vallejo Times-Herald story from 7 hrs ago, titled Vallejo animal shelter seeks sandbagging volunteers.
The Humane Society of the North Bay in Vallejo is anticipating possible flooding this weekend and seeks volunteers to help with sandbagging Friday. “Keeping the kennels dry is our number one priority,” she said.
#1 3 hrs ago
Everyone needs to get out there and help the animals.
#2 1 hr ago
if tony pearsall had any friends, the job could be done in no time.
