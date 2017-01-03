Vallejo animal shelter seeks sandbagg...

Vallejo animal shelter seeks sandbagging volunteers

There are 2 comments on the Vallejo Times-Herald story from 7 hrs ago, titled Vallejo animal shelter seeks sandbagging volunteers.

The Humane Society of the North Bay in Vallejo is anticipating possible flooding this weekend and seeks volunteers to help with sandbagging Friday. “Keeping the kennels dry is our number one priority,” she said.

Katie

Vallejo, CA

#1 3 hrs ago
Everyone needs to get out there and help the animals.
sambo

Vallejo, CA

#2 1 hr ago
if tony pearsall had any friends, the job could be done in no time.
Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Solano County was issued at January 05 at 2:05PM PST

