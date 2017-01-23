Vallejo: 21-year-old dies in officer-...

Vallejo: 21-year-old dies in officer-involved shooting

An officer-involved shooting in Vallejo resulted in the death of a 21-year-old Vallejo man Monday morning, according to Vallejo Police Department. Around 12:38 a.m., officers responded to numerous calls of a party in the 1700 block of Sacramento Street, police said.

