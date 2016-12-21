Vacaville monarchs make move to Santa Cruz, take flight
This is a story about how eight monarch butterflies escaped the freezing temperatures of Vacaville and hitchhiked to sunny Santa Cruz thanks to Good Samaritans Rita LeRoy and Walter Rockholt of Vallejo. It all started in mid-to-late November when 12 caterpillars surfaced in our pollinator garden in Vacaville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Sampayan to be sworn in as Vallejo's mayor ...
|37 min
|Lacks Ah Tivv
|18
|Mariah C Chosen To Run Medicare
|41 min
|Super Secret Secr...
|1
|Bob Sampayan too short for Mayor's toilet
|1 hr
|Angle of the dangle
|2
|Woman at center of Vallejo kidnapping case writ...
|4 hr
|Westside Mick
|1
|Democrats Prepare for Violent Revolution
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Reality penetrates California's public employee...
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Touro gets OK to offer doctor of nursing program
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC