USPS looking for input on new downtown Vallejo Post Office location
The US Postal Service is looking for input on a suitable new post office site which will replace the earthquake-damaged post office on Amador Street. A public meeting will be held on Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. at the new Vallejo Main Post Office lobby at 2635 Napa St., to gather public comment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08)
|46 min
|Deltagirl82
|1,046
|Bob Sampayan to be sworn in as Vallejo's mayor ...
|4 hr
|molly now
|21
|Bob Sampayan too short for Mayor's toilet
|9 hr
|now print it
|7
|2016 was the year white liberals woke up
|9 hr
|GOB Mailman
|4
|Democrats Prepare for Violent Revolution
|12 hr
|to the 25 percent
|10
|Two women suspected of stealing merchandise fro...
|12 hr
|light complected
|4
|Touro gets OK to offer doctor of nursing program
|13 hr
|Connie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC