USPS looking for input on new downtow...

USPS looking for input on new downtown Vallejo Post Office location

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Republic

The US Postal Service is looking for input on a suitable new post office site which will replace the earthquake-damaged post office on Amador Street. A public meeting will be held on Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. at the new Vallejo Main Post Office lobby at 2635 Napa St., to gather public comment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08) 46 min Deltagirl82 1,046
Bob Sampayan to be sworn in as Vallejo's mayor ... 4 hr molly now 21
Bob Sampayan too short for Mayor's toilet 9 hr now print it 7
2016 was the year white liberals woke up 9 hr GOB Mailman 4
Democrats Prepare for Violent Revolution 12 hr to the 25 percent 10
Two women suspected of stealing merchandise fro... 12 hr light complected 4
Touro gets OK to offer doctor of nursing program 13 hr Connie 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,928 • Total comments across all topics: 277,580,861

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC