USPS hosts public meeting on Wednesday
The U.S. Postal Service is looking for input on a suitable new post office site that will replace the earthquake-damaged post office on Amador Street. A public meeting will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the new Vallejo Main Post Office lobby at 2635 Napa St., to gather public comment.
