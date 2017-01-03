USPS hosts public meeting on Wednesday

USPS hosts public meeting on Wednesday

The U.S. Postal Service is looking for input on a suitable new post office site that will replace the earthquake-damaged post office on Amador Street. A public meeting will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the new Vallejo Main Post Office lobby at 2635 Napa St., to gather public comment.

