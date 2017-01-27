Update on school accused of having st...

Update on school accused of having students eat outside in cold, rainy weather

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Students at Wardlaw Elementary School in Vallejo will no longer have to eat lunch outside in cold and wet conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Vallejo Rent Control Policy Like San Francisco ??? (Feb '12) 3 hr molly now 17
Exclusive: Trump expected to sign executive ord... 3 hr molly now 29
Vallejo's second homicide of 2017 is an officer... 7 hr ICE Agent 8
Supervisor asks commission to deny south Vallej... 9 hr We Saw It All 15
3-year, voter-backed mental health budget plan ... 9 hr liars 3
Former State Schools Chief Enters California Go... 10 hr liars 2
UC Approves System-Wide Tuition Hike, First In ... 10 hr liars 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Ferguson
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,445 • Total comments across all topics: 278,341,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC