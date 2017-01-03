Two Vallejo ferry boats out of commis...

Two Vallejo ferry boats out of commission causing schedule changes

Two of the Water Emergency Transportation Authority ferry boats have been in the shop for the past few days, causing trips between Vallejo and San Francisco to be canceled or replaced by buses, an agency spokesman said. WETA spokesman Ernest Sanchez said it is rare for two boats to be out of commission at the same time.

