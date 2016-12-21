Two injured in Vallejo solo crash

Two injured in Vallejo solo crash

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Two people were taken to a local trauma center after a solo-vehicle crash on a Vallejo freeway Monday, emergency officials said. Personnel from the Vallejo Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and Medic Ambulance responded to a report at about 10 a.m., of a vehicle off the roadway on the westbound Interstate 80 exit to Highway 37, they said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bob Sampayan to be sworn in as Vallejo's mayor ... 3 hr Anon 16
Democrats Prepare for Violent Revolution 4 hr Anonymous 1
2016 was the year white liberals woke up 7 hr Stone Cold 2
Tech's power shifts as Obama fades to Trump 9 hr kenny the puffer 5
California Democrats 'Legalize' Child Prostitution 11 hr Anonymous 7
Vallejo mother gives birth to Solano's first ba... 12 hr Heather 7
'Peak Solar' Hits California 13 hr fly like an eagle 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,167 • Total comments across all topics: 277,551,806

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC