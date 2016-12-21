Two injured in Vallejo solo crash
Two people were taken to a local trauma center after a solo-vehicle crash on a Vallejo freeway Monday, emergency officials said. Personnel from the Vallejo Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and Medic Ambulance responded to a report at about 10 a.m., of a vehicle off the roadway on the westbound Interstate 80 exit to Highway 37, they said.
