Two for-sale app users robbed at gunpoint in Vallejo
Two Napa residents were left stranded in a Vallejo park Sunday evening, after they were robbed at gunpoint at a meeting arranged through a buy/sell phone app, Vallejo Police Department Lt. Kent Tribble said.
Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
