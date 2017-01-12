Tracy Cullen: Marijuana means winning

13 hrs ago

Regarding the letter from Ryan Messano of Vallejo, slamming Michael Haworth's defense of marijuana, you've got to be kidding! Where do you come up with this stuff, Mr. Messano? You claim that you never used marijuana or drank alcohol but you state that you would know better than anybody about the dangerous addicting effects of marijuana. I started smoking marijuana a lot back in the Vietnam era as a young man.

