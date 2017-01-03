Touro gets OK to offer doctor of nurs...

Touro gets OK to offer doctor of nursing program

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Vallejo-based Touro University California has gained interim approval by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges to begin a nursing doctoral program at its school of nursing beginning this month. As the only program of its kind in Solano County, the new course at Touro will be with “a family nurse practitioner track in order to provide much-needed primary care locally to a diversified population,” Andrea Garcia, vice president of university advancement, wrote in a December press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bob Sampayan to be sworn in as Vallejo's mayor ... 1 hr molly now 21
Bob Sampayan too short for Mayor's toilet 6 hr now print it 7
2016 was the year white liberals woke up 6 hr GOB Mailman 4
Democrats Prepare for Violent Revolution 9 hr to the 25 percent 10
Two women suspected of stealing merchandise fro... 9 hr light complected 4
Touro gets OK to offer doctor of nursing program 10 hr Connie 2
Mariah C Chosen To Run Medicare 13 hr Super Secret Secr... 1
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. South Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Iraq
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,665 • Total comments across all topics: 277,576,088

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC