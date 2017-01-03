Touro gets OK to offer doctor of nursing program
Vallejo-based Touro University California has gained interim approval by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges to begin a nursing doctoral program at its school of nursing beginning this month. As the only program of its kind in Solano County, the new course at Touro will be with “a family nurse practitioner track in order to provide much-needed primary care locally to a diversified population,” Andrea Garcia, vice president of university advancement, wrote in a December press release.
