Touro gains academic clout: doctoral program in nursing
Vallejo-based Touro University California recently gained some academic clout, receiving interim approval by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges to begin a nursing doctoral program at its school of nursing beginning this month. As the only program of its kind in Solano County, the new course at Touro will be with “a family nurse practitioner track in order to provide much-needed primary care locally to a diversified population,” Andrea Garcia, vice president of university advancement, wrote in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
