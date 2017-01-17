Tiburon police intercept trio after b...

Tiburon police intercept trio after burglary at complex

Tiburon police intercepted three suspects after a break-in at a residential complex that has been burglarized five other times since late October. The suspects were identified as Jose Eduardo Cervantes, 28, of Vallejo; Francisco Sanchez, 35, of Vallejo; and Francisco Vargas, 38, of American Canyon.

