Tiburon police intercept trio after burglary at complex
Tiburon police intercepted three suspects after a break-in at a residential complex that has been burglarized five other times since late October. The suspects were identified as Jose Eduardo Cervantes, 28, of Vallejo; Francisco Sanchez, 35, of Vallejo; and Francisco Vargas, 38, of American Canyon.
