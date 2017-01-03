The CutWoman Accused of Faking Her Go...

The CutWoman Accused of Faking Her Gone Girl-like Kidnapping in 2015...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New York Magazine

Early in 2015, Denise Huskins alleged that she was kidnapped for ransom from her home in Vallejo, California, while her boyfriend, Aaron Quinn, was left drugged and tied up. After she turned up two days later at her parents' home near Los Angeles, police said her disappearance was a hoax, citing that Huskins apparently " did not act like a kidnapping victim ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
McConnell selected as Vallejo's vice mayor 35 min anon 21
Bob Sampayan sworn in as new Vallejo mayor 1 hr im feelin sammie 3
News Man shot after alleged altercation in Burger Ki... 1 hr Wise Guy 3
Trump's deportation vow spurs California farmer... 2 hr GEE 4
Anne Carr: From hope to despair 2 hr Manson7 8
Nancy Pelosi re-elected as House Democrats' leader 5 hr what next 4
Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08) 5 hr shipfixr 1,053
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Solano County was issued at January 05 at 6:44AM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,540 • Total comments across all topics: 277,630,296

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC