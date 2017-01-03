Teens robbed, one pistol-whipped in Vallejo
Two teens were robbed at gunpoint - and one pistol-whipped - in Vallejo on Wednesday, a Vallejo Police Department spokesman said. The incident happened at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday near Steffan and Buss , when a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old friend were walking north on Steffan approaching Buss, when they noticed a black Dodge Charger or Dart pass them slowly and then stop, Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auto Repair Shop
|1 hr
|Mike
|2
|Vallejo animal shelter seeks sandbagging volunt...
|1 hr
|Anon
|12
|Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08)
|3 hr
|OK Im Sam
|1,056
|Federal Proposal Would Strip Funds from Sanctua...
|4 hr
|Trump Win Official
|7
|Teens robbed, one pistol-whipped in Vallejo
|4 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|11
|Man shot after alleged altercation in Burger Ki...
|8 hr
|Real Sammie
|18
|Cut Corp Taxes For Wall
|9 hr
|La Nauzzia
|1
|McConnell selected as Vallejo's vice mayor
|9 hr
|GOB Mailman
|33
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC