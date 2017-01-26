Supervisor asks commission to deny south Vallejo project
Following up on a campaign promise, Solano County District 2 Supervisor Monica Brown officially announced her opposition to the Vallejo Marine Terminal/Orcem project proposed for south Vallejo. Brown directed a letter on Thursday to Vallejo's Planning Commission, which is tentatively scheduled to approve or deny the project during a special meeting on Feb. 27. She asked commissioners to reject the project.
