Students learn teamwork, science for next generation
A group of dedicated high school students spent their weekend learning some new skills that they will then pass on to the younger generation. The 4-H Science, Engineering and Technology program was held at the 4-H offices on Texas Street for high school students to learn how to teach science to elementary and middle school students in an after-school program for approximately one hour during the week.
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coming soon to Vallejo? Panera Bread, Sonic, In...
|7 hr
|GOB Mailman
|8
|7 hr
|dope
|1
|Vallejo residents react to presidential inaugur...
|8 hr
|Sammie in VTown
|11
|Californians In Washington Speak Out On Trump's...
|14 hr
|they are so cute
|2
|Bernie Sanders campaign stuck Solano County wit...
|14 hr
|they are so cute
|4
|Vallejo protesters march for women's rights, eq...
|14 hr
|they are so cute
|8
|No More Marches Starting NOW
|16 hr
|Only One Way
|1
