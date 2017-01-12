Squatters escape warehouse fire in Va...

Squatters escape warehouse fire in Vallejo early Thursday

Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

An unknown number of squatters escaped injury early Thursday when the warehouse they were living in caught fire, a Vallejo Fire Department spokesman said. Firefighters were dispatched to the former Rodgers Bottling Facility at 1246 Florida St. at about 6:30 a.m., where they found heavy fire coming from the building, Battalion Chief Mike Brooks said.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Solano County was issued at January 12 at 3:41PM PST

Vallejo, CA

