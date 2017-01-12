Squatters escape warehouse fire in Vallejo early Thursday
An unknown number of squatters escaped injury early Thursday when the warehouse they were living in caught fire, a Vallejo Fire Department spokesman said. Firefighters were dispatched to the former Rodgers Bottling Facility at 1246 Florida St. at about 6:30 a.m., where they found heavy fire coming from the building, Battalion Chief Mike Brooks said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worel seeks to replace Vallejo school board pre...
|9 min
|ReneG
|18
|The Economic Impacts of Port Investments
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|7
|Peter Brooks: Another polluter
|2 hr
|GOB Mailman
|7
|Vallejo police lieutenant takes San Pablo job
|3 hr
|Wanglow
|7
|kamala the idiot
|3 hr
|Wanglow
|2
|Environment and Energy
|4 hr
|GOB Mailman
|2
|Should NAACP & ACLU Eye Vallejo Ho Hunters? (May '11)
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|3
|Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08)
|4 hr
|Bob Allison
|1,071
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC