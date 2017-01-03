Solano Countya s first baby of 2017, surprise to everyone

Melinda Haynes of Vallejo poses with her surprise New Year's baby, as yet un-named, the first child born in Solano County in 2017. The Vallejo woman who gave birth to the first-baby born in Solano County in 2017, - just an hour and a half into the new year - spent New Year's Day in the Kaiser Vallejo ICU.

