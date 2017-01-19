Solano County highlights accomplishme...

Solano County highlights accomplishments in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Reporter

While the list of accomplishments is long, the county chose to highlight a few in its colorful brochure available online at www.solanocounty.com. Some of the highlights include the graduation of inmates with their high school diplomas, serving nearly double the state average when it comes to the county's veteran population, making significant headway on the establishment of a regional park district, expanding Solano's marine patrol efforts on the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta and saying goodbye to Supervisor Linda Seifert while welcoming newcomer Supervisor Elect Monica Brown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Claim: Trump 'Threatens Mental Health of Young ... 5 min Jelly 8
News Rapper convicted in Mac Dre-related slaying (Jul '08) 11 hr epa 147
Governor preps to release budget amid uncertainty 11 hr another lie 2
Man wounded in daytime shooting in Vallejo 12 hr Wanglow 7
Paula McConnell: Just say 'Vallejo' 13 hr im sammie 23
Chris Christied at Golden Boobs 13 hr Baryy Bisher 1
Vallejo animal shelter seeks sandbagging volunt... 19 hr night desk 29
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Solano County was issued at January 09 at 3:39PM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,758 • Total comments across all topics: 277,761,253

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC