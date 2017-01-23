Solano Adult Education Consortium mee...

Solano Adult Education Consortium meets Friday

14 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

The Solano Adult Education Consortium will hold its next meeting on Friday at 9 a.m. at the Fairfield-Suisun Adult School, 900 Travis Blvd., Fairfield.

