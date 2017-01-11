Sheriff: Semi-auto rifle, drugs confiscated in Vallejo
A wanted suspect was captured Tuesday by the Solano County Sheriff's Department in a Vallejo motel, said a department spokesman. The arrest was made by the department's Street Enforcement Team and a Special Investigation Unit, which had been tracking the suspect during his post release supervision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Lt. Gov: We'll Stop Trump's Wall wit...
|3 min
|Anon
|3
|Vallejoa s MLK unity march, program set for Monday
|24 min
|Peltonstew
|1
|Worel seeks to replace Vallejo school board pre...
|46 min
|aww sammie
|8
|Special loan helps Mare Island Brewing Co. expand
|47 min
|aww sammie
|2
|Vallejo's MLK unity march, program set for Monday
|53 min
|Anon
|2
|PG&E chops 450 jobs in restructuring
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Grand Juries Can Probe Police Shootings
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08)
|12 hr
|zippydedodah
|1,066
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC