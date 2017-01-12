Ron Guinto, 34, was convicted of multiple counts of child molestation Thursday afternoon.
It has taken a jury more than two hours to read off guilty verdict after guilty verdict in the case of a former Richmond schoolteacher, and they're not done yet. Jurors have announced 55 guilty verdicts in the case of Ronald Guinto, 34, who taught at Making Waves Academy in Richmond and founded a youth camping program called Camp Epic.
