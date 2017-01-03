Ravi C. Shankar: Welcome, Mayor Sampayan

This past week, in a simple but all-American constitutional ceremony, outgoing Vallejo Mayor Osby Davis passed on the baton of our city's leadership to the newly elected mayor Bob Sampayan. We are all excited at this new beginning locally for Vallejo, where the climate is somewhat opposite of the national shock and disgrace we all are now forced to endure.

