Probable cause hearing underway for suspect in mall, bank attacks
There are 2 comments on the The Reporter story from Yesterday, titled Probable cause hearing underway for suspect in mall, bank attacks. In it, The Reporter reports that:
Nearly one year has passed since Christine Joens was allegedly beaten by a man with a hammer after withdrawing money from an ATM at a bank in Vallejo. Despite the passing time, the Solano County woman told a courtroom full of observers Monday, she still has frequent nightmares and flashbacks to the February day when she was allegedly robbed, attacked and left in a parking lot with severe injuries.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Reporter.
|
Since: Aug 10
7,625
|
#1 23 hrs ago
We need to bring back public hangings in the town square. When these types of punks start seeing their homies swinging from a rope they may start to think about another line of work
|
#2 17 hrs ago
What about what the constitution say?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New cement to help lower carbon emissions from ...
|25 min
|nuts to brooks
|4
|CA nurses scrambling for education records afte...
|29 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Dodd legislation would allow easier passage of ...
|29 min
|that s about it
|2
|CA on Gorsuch: 'eminently qualified, 'an immedi...
|30 min
|that s about it
|2
|Nancy Pelosi Is Leading Her Party into Oblivion
|32 min
|that s about it
|2
|Schools: California defies Washington on scienc...
|32 min
|that s about it
|2
|Trump Huge Inaugural TV Ratings, but Crickets i...
|33 min
|that s about it
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC