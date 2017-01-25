Prayer vigil for missing Vallejo teen
This undated photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office shows Pearl Pinson. Authorities are hoping to find the missing teenage girl alive as they frantically search a wide swath of California for her Friday, May 27, 2016, a day after the man suspected of abducting her died in a shootout with police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Vallejo police officer arrested for dome...
|4 hr
|Sid
|24
|Faraday Claims Tesla-Beating Supercar
|5 hr
|Veronica
|9
|Exclusive: Trump expected to sign executive ord...
|5 hr
|Veronica
|15
|Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th...
|5 hr
|Veronica
|16
|Vallejo Rent Control Policy Like San Francisco ??? (Feb '12)
|7 hr
|had enough now
|10
|Human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests
|8 hr
|Wanglow
|5
|Jesse Bethel High locked down after daytime sho...
|8 hr
|mo metal
|8
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC