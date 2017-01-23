Northern California police shoot susp...

Northern California police shoot suspect outside house party

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: My Mother Lode

Northern California police shot and killed a 21-year-old man after a fight broke out outside a house party. KNTV-TV reports that officers responded early Monday to find two people entangled in a brawl outside a Vallejo home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No tacos today 1 hr subject 3
Vallejo residents react to presidential inaugur... 4 hr Sammie Boy 13
News Frank Malifrando: Fix downtown, while we still can 4 hr Sammie Boy 3
roofiess Xanies bar, Blues, oc's molly Addyis 7 hr W T F 2
No More Marches Starting NOW 8 hr as usual 3
News Judge orders Vallejo police to turn over eviden... 8 hr Guantanamo Sam 1
138k Russians at Inauguration 9 hr Anonymous 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at January 23 at 3:14PM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,904 • Total comments across all topics: 278,183,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC