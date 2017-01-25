New concept in kitty fostering being ...

New concept in kitty fostering being tried in Benicia/Vallejo

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Locals in the animal rescue game say they're expecting a larger-than-average “kitten season” this year and are concerned about the relative lack of bottle-baby fosters, so some are trying out new ways to get people to save the tiny, mewling lives. Getting people to volunteer to get up every two hours to bottle feed a tiny kitten , is never easy, said Ruby Waderich, a longtime cat rescuer with Solano County Friends of Animals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Exclusive: Trump expected to sign executive ord... 9 min SamboIncognito 17
News Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th... 33 min now im sammie 17
Parking Lot Sex Annoys Commuters 1 hr Paint job hot wax 1
News Former Vallejo police officer arrested for dome... 8 hr Sid 24
Faraday Claims Tesla-Beating Supercar 9 hr Veronica 9
Poll Vallejo Rent Control Policy Like San Francisco ??? (Feb '12) 12 hr had enough now 10
News Human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests 13 hr Wanglow 5
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,373 • Total comments across all topics: 278,265,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC