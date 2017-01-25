New concept in kitty fostering being tried in Benicia/Vallejo
Locals in the animal rescue game say they're expecting a larger-than-average “kitten season” this year and are concerned about the relative lack of bottle-baby fosters, so some are trying out new ways to get people to save the tiny, mewling lives. Getting people to volunteer to get up every two hours to bottle feed a tiny kitten , is never easy, said Ruby Waderich, a longtime cat rescuer with Solano County Friends of Animals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Exclusive: Trump expected to sign executive ord...
|9 min
|SamboIncognito
|17
|Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th...
|33 min
|now im sammie
|17
|Parking Lot Sex Annoys Commuters
|1 hr
|Paint job hot wax
|1
|Former Vallejo police officer arrested for dome...
|8 hr
|Sid
|24
|Faraday Claims Tesla-Beating Supercar
|9 hr
|Veronica
|9
|Vallejo Rent Control Policy Like San Francisco ??? (Feb '12)
|12 hr
|had enough now
|10
|Human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests
|13 hr
|Wanglow
|5
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC