Nestor Aliga: Thank you, Mayor Davis

On Jan. 3, the American Legion Manuel L. Quezon Post 603, on behalf of the Vallejo Veterans Memorial Building Council - www.VallejoVetsBldg.org - proudly presented a certificate of appreciation to outgoing Mayor Osby Davis. “In gratitude of your unconditional support and deep respect for our Veterans while gracefully serving as the Mayor of our beloved City of Vallejo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.