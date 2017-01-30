Nation's 10 hottest real estate markets include San Francisco, San Jose - and Vallejo?
Because of the region's housing supply and demand from buyers , the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area is No. 1 on the January list from realtor.com, and the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metro area is No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SF Archbishop: Church Will Help Illegal Aliens ...
|1 hr
|My Little Friend
|2
|Vallejo's lone synagogue seeks city fee waiver ...
|1 hr
|My Little Friend
|4
|Vallejo Together, partners, unveil cityÂ’s new h... (Apr '16)
|7 hr
|Pablothecoyote
|15
|Trump's immigration order sows confusion, anxie...
|7 hr
|My Little Friend
|2
|Bay Area Dems' bids to stop travel ban blocked ...
|8 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Brown, Lawmakers Differ On 'Middle Class Schola...
|8 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Outrage, support for Trump travel order courses...
|8 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC