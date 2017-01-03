My Afternoon With E-40: A Day in the Life of the Bay Area's Most Prolific and Respected Rapper

My Lyft driver zigzags up a winding road through E-40's gated community in Danville, an East Bay suburb about half-an-hour south of the rapper's hometown of Vallejo. We pass a series of mansions with manicured lawns and six-car garages - each more impressive than the last - until we finally reach the entrance to his sprawling, modern-style home.

