My Afternoon With E-40: A Day in the Life of the Bay Area's Most Prolific and Respected Rapper
My Lyft driver zigzags up a winding road through E-40's gated community in Danville, an East Bay suburb about half-an-hour south of the rapper's hometown of Vallejo. We pass a series of mansions with manicured lawns and six-car garages - each more impressive than the last - until we finally reach the entrance to his sprawling, modern-style home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08)
|5 hr
|Deltagirl82
|1,046
|Bob Sampayan to be sworn in as Vallejo's mayor ...
|8 hr
|molly now
|21
|Bob Sampayan too short for Mayor's toilet
|14 hr
|now print it
|7
|2016 was the year white liberals woke up
|14 hr
|GOB Mailman
|4
|Democrats Prepare for Violent Revolution
|16 hr
|to the 25 percent
|10
|Two women suspected of stealing merchandise fro...
|17 hr
|light complected
|4
|Touro gets OK to offer doctor of nursing program
|17 hr
|Connie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC