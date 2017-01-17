Murderer denied parole for fifth time
The hearing ended with the parole board once again denying the inmate's bid for parole for another three years, stating that he continued to represent an unreasonable risk of safety to the community. Michael Benton was convicted of second degree murder of Michael Robinson in front of 171 Sawyer St. in Vallejo.
