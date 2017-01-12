MLK Day March, Community Celebration in Vallejo
But to call the MLK Day March from Tennessee Street to Hogan Middle School merely a parade would be a grave mistake, said former Vallejo Mayor Osby Davis. “Some people do not understand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CA High-Speed Rail: Over Budget, Behind Schedule
|3 hr
|Hooter
|3
|Former Vallejo police officer arrested for dome...
|3 hr
|Pablothecoyote
|14
|Vallejo police release sketch of pawnshop murde...
|3 hr
|Mike
|3
|Community members honored at Vallejo Sister Cit...
|5 hr
|trumpourcountry
|11
|funniest thing ever
|8 hr
|AIDS Raging
|2
|Worel seeks to replace Vallejo school board pre...
|10 hr
|RuscalFlatts
|53
|thank GOD he is finally gone
|Sun
|Anon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC